Apple creates personal safety guide as AirTag concerns mount — not good enough, says privacy group

Victoria Song reports:
On Tuesday, Apple quietly launched a Personal Safety User Guide to help “anyone who is concerned about or experience technology-enabled abuse, stalking or harassment.” The guide is a resource hub to help people figure out what their options are if they wish to remove someone’s access to shared information, as well as personal safety features available across the Apple ecosystem. Most notably, it includes a “Stay safe with AirTag and other Find My accessories” page at a time when an increasing number of people have come forward about being stalked with the devices.
On Wednesday, S.T.O.P. issued a press release demanding Apple stop selling air tags altogether:
(New York, NY, 1/26/2022) – Today, the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), a New York-based privacy group, demands Apple, Inc. halt the sale of AirTags, wireless tracking devices first sold by the tech giant last April. The small, light-weight trackers have been discovered by everyone from survivors of intimate partner violence (who are targeted by their abusers) to celebrities targeted by fans. The civil rights group noted that Apple’s safeguards had failed to prevent precisely the sort of stalking it warned about last year.
h/t, Joe Cadillic