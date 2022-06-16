Anti-Cyberstalking Statute Must Be Read Narrowly to Keep It Constitutional–U.S. v. Yung

Eric Goldman writes:

I’m blogging this in part because of the shocking facts. Ho Ka Terence Yung really wanted to attend Georgetown Law. He did an alumni interview that went poorly and was rejected soon after. (Yung ended up attending UT Austin). Blaming the alumni for this unwanted development, he launched a broad-based attack campaign against the interviewer and his family. It included fake obituaries, fake profiles with racist content, and fake interviews. “A Google search of the interviewer’s name revealed thousands of similar posts. As a reader of the posts re-marked: ‘Someone is really out to nail this guy to a cross.’” Yung also filed fake complaints on law school fora and with the BBB, and he did a Craigslist e-personation of the wife soliciting rough sex. Not surprisingly, Yung’s campaign did significant damage to the interviewer and his family.

Yung pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking charges and was sentenced to nearly 4 years in jail plus other sanctions. However, Yung reserved the right to challenge the statute as overbroad. This decision rules on that open issue.