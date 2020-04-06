Ankle monitors ordered for Louisville, Kentucky residents exposed to Covid-19 who refuse to stay home

Mallika Kallingal reports:

Kentucky is taking severe measures to ensure residents exposed to the coronavirus stay at home. Louisville residents who have been in contact with coronavirus patients but refuse to isolate themselves are being made to wear ankle bracelets.

A judge has ordered one resident to stay at home after refusing to self-quarantine. CNN affiliate WDRB reports that the person, identified as D.L. in the court order, is living with “someone who has tested positive for the illness and another person who is a presumptive case,” according to an affidavit from Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the health department.