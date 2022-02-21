Amendment to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill would force schools to out students in 6 weeks

Feb 212022
February 21, 2022 Featured News, U.S., Youth & Schools
This will get some children beat up, killed, or driven to suicide.
Sam Sachs reports:
A new amendment to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill would explicitly require schools to inform parents of their child’s sexual orientation, and put a deadline on how soon they must tell the family.
The amendment filed by bill sponsor Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, on Feb. 18 changes the bill to instead not only require disclosure, but requires schools to tell parents within six weeks of learning the student is any sexual orientation other than straight.
Read more at WFLA.