Amazon’s Ring gave a record amount of doorbell footage to the government in 2021

Zack Whittaker reports:

Ring, the maker of internet-connected video doorbells and security cameras, said in its latest transparency report that it turned over a record amount of doorbell footage and other information to U.S. authorities last year.

The Amazon-owned company said in two biannual reports covering 2021 that it received 3,147 legal demands, an increase of about 65% on the year earlier, up from about 1,900 legal demands in 2020.

More than 85% of the legal demands processed were by way of court-issued search warrants, allowing Ring to turn over both information about a Ring user and video footage from those accounts.