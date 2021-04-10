Alaska’s Consumer Data Privacy Act: Another CCPA Copycat, but With Its Own Unanswered Questions

Apr 102021
April 10, 2021 Featured News, Laws
Nancy Libin of Davis Wright Tremaine writes:
Last week, Alaska joined the growing number of states considering comprehensive consumer privacy legislation when, at the behest of Governor Dunleavy, the Consumer Data Privacy Act was introduced in both chambers of the Alaska legislature. If enacted, the Act would become effective on January 1, 2023.
The Act is modeled after the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and provides consumers certain rights and imposes obligations on businesses that collect consumers’ personal information. Although similar to the CCPA in many respects, it diverges from the CCPA in some significant ways that would pose compliance challenges for businesses.
