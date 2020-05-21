ADT employee spied on customers for years through their security cameras, lawsuits claim

Ron Hurtibise reports:

Hundreds of customers of ADT Security Services were spied on through security cameras installed inside and outside of their homes, two federal lawsuits filed Monday are claiming.

ADT, headquartered in Boca Raton, “failed to provide rudimentary safeguards” to prevent an employee from gaining remote access to the customers’ cameras over a seven-year period, a news release from the Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm states.

ADT notified customers of the breaches and then tried to pay them off if they agreed not to reveal them publicly, according to the suits filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale.