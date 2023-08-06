ACLU Sues Colorado Springs, FBI Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Spying on Activists’ Devices

Brett Wilkins reports:
The ACLU of Colorado on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs, four members of the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, accusing them of illegally spying on the private communications of a local activist arrested on minor—and critics say dubious—charges during a 2021 housing rights protest.
Filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado in Denver on behalf of Jacqueline “Jax” Armendariz Unzueta and the Chinook Center, a progressive community advocacy group, the lawsuit accuses the defendants of perpetrating the “unconstitutional and invasive search and seizure of the phones, computers, devices, and private chats of people and groups whose message the CSPD dislikes.”
Read more at CommonDreams.
h/t, Joe Cadillic