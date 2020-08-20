A popular fertility app shared data without user consent, researchers say

Aug 202020
August 20, 2020 Breaches, Business, Featured News
Tonya Riley reports:
Fertility app Premom says it offers more than a half-million users a “simple, effective and affordable solution for all trying to conceive.”
The popular app, which consistently ranks among the top search results for fertility apps in both the Apple App and Google Play stores, asks users to upload details about their sexual health to receive personalized, remote analysis to help predict how to get pregnant.
But Premom’s app for Android was also collecting a broad swath of data about its users and sharing it without their permission with three Chinese apps focused on advertising, according to research the International Digital Accountability Council provided to The Washington Post.
