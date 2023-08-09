A New Open Letter to Law School Deans about Privacy Law Scholars and Curriculum

Privacy law scholar Daniel Solove writes:

Before the pandemic, which seems like eons ago, I spearheaded a group of legal academics and practitioners in the field of privacy law who sent a letter to the deans of all U.S. law schools about privacy law education. The pandemic occurred not too long after our letter, and deans had many other things to worry about during that time.

The time is right to send a follow up letter about why law schools should increase and improve their privacy law faculty and curriculum. So, I am emailing the letter below to all U.S. law school deans.

You can see a PDF of the letter here.