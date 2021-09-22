9th Circuit: Police Violated Google Users’ Privacy Rights After Automated Email Scan Detected Child Pornography

Alaina Lancaster reports:

A federal appeals court found that law enforcement violated a Google user’s constitutional rights when it opened email attachments the platform flagged as child pornography through an automated system.

The ruling comes as Apple Inc. faced backlash from privacy advocates in August after announcing a feature that scans photos on its devices for child sexual abuse materials.

In an opinion Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit turned back the government’s arguments that its search of the email attachments qualified for an exception under the Fourth Amendment.