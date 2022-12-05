911 dispatchers say skiers are accidentally setting off Apple’s new crash-detection technology without realizing, triggering emergency calls

Brittney Nguyen reports:

Emergency dispatchers in a county in Utah told a local news outlet that they’re seeing a rise in accidental 911 calls from skiers who have new Apple products with its crash-detection technology.

Suzie Butterfield, a Summit County Dispatch Center supervisor, told KSL.com that dispatchers have been getting phone calls alerting them to “a severe crash or they’ve been involved in a car accident.”

Apple’s crash-detection technology sends users a message with an alarm sound if it detects a crash. The message can be dismissed, but if it’s not within 20 seconds, the technology sends an automated message to the closest emergency call center with the caller’s GPS coordinates and their number to call back.