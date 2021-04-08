2021 CCPA Q1 Litigation Report: 35+ Cases Filed, Unsurprising Trend of Data Event Class Actions

Zarish Baig and Kristin L. Bryan of Squire Patton Boggs write:
It has been a year for the record books for data privacy litigation (and we are only into Q2-who knows what Q3 and Q4 will bring!) CPW has been tracking significant developments in this area of the law—including in regards to the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”). While the statute has been in effect for a little over a year, it has already become a battleground for plaintiffs seeking to assert statutory claims against defendants for failing to maintain reasonable security procedures (even if the only harm plaintiffs allegedly suffered is speculative risk of future injury). In fact, the flood of litigation under the CCPA was cited this week as a reason for the Florida legislature to consider dropping a private right of action from a data privacy bill under consideration.
Read more on The National Law Review.