Zuckerberg to Testify Over Cambridge Analytica Data Breach

Jul 212022
Corinne Reichert reports:
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify in a lawsuit over Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach. Current COO Sheryl Sandberg, who is leaving Meta in the fall, has also been asked to provide testimony, as reported earlier Wednesday by Gizmodo.
Zuckerberg will be deposed for up to 6 hours and Sandberg for 5 hours in September, according to a filing Tuesday in the District Court Northern District of California San Francisco Division.
Read more at CNET.