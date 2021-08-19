Zoom incompatible with GDPR, claims data protection watchdog for the German city of Hamburg

Aug 192021
Jude Karabus reports:
The acting Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information has officially warned the city’s Senate Chancellery not to use the on-demand version of Zoom’s videoconferencing software.
Referring to the European Court of Justice Schrems II decision of July 2020, Ulrich Kühn claimed the software violates the EU General Data Protection Directive (GDPR) as “such use is associated with the transmission of personal data to the US.”
