Zoom convinces court to throw out some claims against it in consolidated lawsuit

 March 16, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court

Zoom reportedly convinced   federal judge Lucy Koh to trim claims in consolidated class action lawsuits accusing them of illegally sharing data with and failing to shield users from “Zoombombings.” 

The Zoom Privacy Class Action Lawsuits are In re: Zoom Video Communications Inc. Privacy Litigation, Case No. 5:20-cv-02155-LHK, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division. 

In related discussion of this court opinion, Eric Goldman has a post about why Section 230 applies to Zoom and how the judge reached that conclusion.  Read  Section 230 (Mostly) Protects Zoom from Liability for Zoombombing.

