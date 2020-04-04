Zoom banned from New York City schools due to privacy and security flaws

Apr 042020
Ainsley Harris reports:
A few weeks ago, New York City’s 75,000 teachers scrambled to learn how to use videoconferencing services like Zoom as novel coronavirus cases began to rise and schools prepared to close their doors and institute remote learning.
Now, the city’s teachers will have to scramble once more, after Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza announced late last night that he had decided to ban Zoom, citing security and privacy issues with the platform.
Read more on FastCompany.
h/t, Joe Cadillic