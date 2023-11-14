YouTuber Arrested over Defaming Teen in Tokyo

JiJi Press reports:
Tokyo police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man who claims to be a “citizen’s arrest” YouTuber, for allegedly defaming a woman by taking footage of her without permission and posting it without blurring her face, according to investigative sources.
The man is suspected of taking a video of a teenage girl near the Imperial Theater in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward in September and posting it on social media with defamatory words, including a term referring to a person who makes a profit by reselling tickets.
