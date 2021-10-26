YouTube, TikTok defend teen privacy plans amid Facebook scrutiny

Oct 262021
Rebecca Kern reports:
Social media companies YouTube, TikTok and Snap will tout established protections of teen privacy to counter lawmaker questioning at a Tuesday hearing, seeking to distance themselves from the criticism faced by rival Facebook, according to their prepared remarks.
Executives from the companies face senators one day after a consortium of 17 news outlets, including Bloomberg, published dozens of articles based on troves of leaked Facebook Inc. data that detailed how the company prioritized profits over the safety of users — particularly teenagers — on its products.
