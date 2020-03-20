YouTube Hit With New Children’s Privacy Lawsuit

Wendy Davis reports:

A Massachusetts mother of two young children is suing Google for allegedly tracking her children’s YouTube viewing habits for ad purposes.

Google “engaged in unfair acts … by collecting personal information, such as persistent identifiers, from viewers it knew were children under the age of thirteen, without providing notice to or obtaining verifiable consent from the children’s parents,” Paula Ridenti alleges in a class-action complaint brought late last week in federal court in Boston.