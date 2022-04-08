You’re Still Being Tracked on the Internet, Just in a Different Way

Apr 082022
April 8, 2022 Business, Online, Surveillance
Brian X. Chen and Daisuke Wakabayashi report:
The internet industry shuddered last year when Apple introduced privacy measures for the iPhone that threatened to upend online tracking and cripple digital advertising. Google pledged similar privacy actions.
[…]
Now tracking has shifted to what is known as “first party” tracking. With this method, people are not being trailed from app to app or site to site. But companies are still gathering information on what people are doing on their specific site or app, with users’ consent. This kind of tracking, which companies have practiced for years, is growing.
