Your ‘smart home’ is watching – and possibly sharing your data with the police

Apr 062021
 
 April 6, 2021  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Albert Fax Cahn and Justin Sherman report:

You may have a roommate you have never met. And even worse, they are nosy. They track what you watch on TV, they track when you leave the lights on in the living room, and they even track whenever you use a key fob to enter the house. This is the reality of living in a “smart home”: the house is always watching, always tracking, and sometimes it offers that data up to the highest bidder – or even to police.

This problem stems from the US government buying data from private companies, a practice increasingly unearthed in media investigations though still quite shrouded in secrecy.

Read more on The Guardian.

