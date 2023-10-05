Your Online Account May Have Been Breached? Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.

Sabrina I. Pacifici writes:

WSJ via MSN: “How do consumers respond when their online accounts are exposed to hackers? Many of them simply don’t. Data breaches at major firms have become all too common, with more than 110 million user accounts exposed in just the second quarter of 2023. Yet our research found that nearly two-thirds of U.S. consumers would return to a site after they were notified of a breach—with only the bare minimum of precautions, like changing their passwords. Almost a quarter of the roughly 200 people we surveyed said they would return to the compromised website with no changes to their behavior at all.