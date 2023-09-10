Your car may be scraping and selling your data, and there isn’t much you can do to stop it

Sep 102023
 
 September 10, 2023  Posted by  Business, Featured News

Parker McKenzie reports:

Car manufacturers are engaging in a “privacy nightmare” by scraping sensitive user data and potentially selling it to unknown actors, according to a new report on the widespread terrible practices in the industry.

Mozilla’s Privacy Not Included found 25 major car brands are “terrible at privacy and security” of user data, and their policies allow widespread scraping of personal data well beyond the scope of transport, such as medical history, genetic information, sex life and where you drive.

Read more at The New Daily.  You may be surprised to read who the worse manufacturer is in this regard.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.