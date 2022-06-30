Young woman waives right to anonymity so her brother could be named for sexually assaulting and raping her as a child
Eavan Murray reports:
A professional musician has been jailed for three years for the rape and sexual assault of his sister which began when she was six years old.
His sister Aoife Farrelly (21) waived her anonymity so he could be named.
[…]
Ms. Farrelly waived her anonymity in the hope by doing so she would give courage to other victims of abuse and deter offenders like her brother from committing crimes against children.
Read more at Independent.ie.
The word “respect” does not even begin to convey my feelings as I read this news report. Based on the reporting, what Ms. Farrelly went through as a child was horrific. What she did by waiving anonymity to finally get justice will hopefully show other victims that they can speak up too – to confront their accusers and reclaim their lives without shame for what was done to them against their will.