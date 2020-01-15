You know that popular beauty camera app you downloaded? You might want to read this.

If you’ve ever downloaded a beauty camera app, you should take a few minutes and read a new report by CyberNews.

The team, led by lead researcher Bernard Meyers, cautions consumers that some of these “free” apps may really come with a steep cost as they may be scraping and selling your data, pestering you with nonstop ads, redirecting you to phishing sites, or even just plain spying on you.

Of course, some of the above is not exactly breaking news. As the team notes, the #1 beauty camera app, BeautyPlus – Easy Photo Editor & Selfie Camera had hundreds of millions of installs and yet was identified as being malware or spyware and blacklisted by the Indian government by November of 2017.

The new report cites other examples where apps have been criticized for privacy issues or including malware or spyware. Of note, the researchers also claim that three developers — Coocent, KX Camera Team, and Dreams Roomthat — appear to be independent entities but may all be linked to one group in China. The researchers provide some evidence linking the three through common privacy policies on the same server. But then the researchers go on to speculate that these developers “may be connected to apps previously found to contain a widely-dispersed Trojan.” Their evidence for that is more tenuous, and seems to boil down to the name of one of the developers showing up in the ID for a family of malware.

But perhaps the most immediate concern raised by the report was their finding that Beauty Camera by Phila AppStore – an app that has been installed more than half a million times — seemingly goes ahead and accesses your camera without ever asking for your explicit consent to do so.