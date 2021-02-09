You Have Heard of the BIPA, But What About the GIPA?

Joseph J. Lazzarotti and Jody Kahn Mason of JacksonLewis write:

Enacted in 2008, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, 740 ILCS 14 et seq. (the “BIPA”), went largely unnoticed until a few years ago when a handful of cases sparked a flood of class action litigation over the collection, use, storage, and disclosure of biometric information. Seeing thousands of class action lawsuits, organizations have reevaluated and redoubled their compliance efforts. On January 28, 2021, a complaint was filed in Cook County, IL, Melvin v. Sequencing, LLC, alleging violations of the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act, 410 ILCS 513/1 – the “GIPA”…try not to get confused… which was originally effective in 1998.