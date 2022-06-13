You agreed to what? Doctor check-in software harvests your health data

Jun 132022
June 13, 2022 Business, Featured News, Healthcare, Online, U.S.
Gregory Fowler reports:
[…] Several Washington Post readers recently wrote to Ask Help Desk about a consent form they were asked to sign while checking in for a doctor’s appointment. Most of us just hurriedly fill out whatever paperwork is put in front of us, but these eagle-eyed readers paused at this:
“I hereby authorize my health care provider to release to Phreesia’s check-in system my health information entered during the automated check-in process … to help determine the health-related materials I will receive as part of my use of Phreesia. The health-related materials may include information and advertisements related to treatments and therapies specific to my health status.”
Read more of this Washington Post report at MSN.