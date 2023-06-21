Yandex fined 2 million rubles for failing to give FSB users data

 June 21, 2023

(Machine translation):

MOSCOW, 19 June. /TASS/. The World Court in Moscow imposed an administrative fine on Yandex, the largest Runet site, finding it guilty of repeatedly failing to provide the FSB of Russia with information about users of the Yandex.Services service, which is necessary for searching for people or ensuring the country’s security. As TASS clarified on Monday in court, the amount of the imposed fine is 2 million rubles.

Read more at TASS.  Two million rubles is about USD $23,760.00

h/t, Risky Biz News

