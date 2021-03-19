Yale Researchers Create ‘Ancestry.com’ for Cells

Mar 192021
Madeline Reyes reports:
Scientists have developed a new state of the art technique to view a cell’s entire life story, allowing them to trace a single skin cell’s lineage from its earliest stage in embryonic development to its full maturity at adulthood.
In a study published Thursday in the journal Science, a team of researchers from Yale University and the Mayo Clinic discuss their new technique and its implications in the field of cellular biology.
Read more on Courthouse News.
So why is this posted on my privacy news/blog, you wonder? I’m not sure. I found it fascinating in terms of scientific advances, but there was this uncomfortable thought of “So how will this be misused down the road to compromise our privacy?”