Xiaomi accused of collecting user data from browser, responds with opt out update

The Daily Star reports:

Leading smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been accused of collecting browser data from their smartphone users, even on ‘Incognito Mode’.

Security researchers White Ops, in a report published on Forbes, found that the Redmi Note 8 device was siphoning user data from web browsers — the default browser as well as the Mint Browser — that were encrypted using the ‘base64’ format.

The same vulnerability was found on Xiaomi’s Mi 10, K20, and Mi Mix 3.

The data, after collection, were stored in an Alibaba server used by Xiaomi.