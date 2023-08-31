X Plans to Collect Biometric Data, Job and School History

Aisha Counts reports:

X, the social network that used to be known as Twitter, updated its privacy policy to include a new kind of user data it plans to collect: biometric.

“Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the company said in its new policy. X doesn’t define what it considers biometric, though other companies have used the term to describe data gleaned from a person’s face, eyes and fingerprints.

A representative of San Francisco-based X confirmed the new policy change, but didn’t elaborate further.

Read more at Bloomberg Law.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

