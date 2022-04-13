Would-be tribal leader who wouldn’t sign confidentiality agreement loses case

Apr 132022
April 13, 2022 Court
Daniel Fisher reports:
An Alaska man who was elected to the board of a tribal corporation was properly barred from taking his seat because he refused to sign a confidentiality agreement, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled, rejecting as unripe for adjudication his argument the clause was overbroad and prevented him from disclosing wrongdoing.
Lucas Borer served on the board of the Eyak Corporation, a state-recognized village corporation, from 1985 to 1989 but was defeated in several elections between 2012 and 2018. In 2019 he received enough votes to take a seat on the board but objected to the corporation’s bylaws.
