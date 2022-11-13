World Cup apps pose a data security and privacy nightmare

Jessica Lyons Hardcastle reports:

With mandated spyware downloads to tens of thousands of surveillance cameras equipped with facial-recognition technology, the World Cup in Qatar next month is looking more like a data security and privacy nightmare than a celebration of the beautiful game.

Football fans and others visiting Qatar must download two apps: Ehteraz, a Covid-19 tracker, and Hayya, which allows ticket holders entry into the stadiums and access to free metro and bus transportation services.

Qatar’s Ehteraz contact tracking scheme came under scrutiny even before its World Cup use because it allows remote access to users’ pictures and videos, and can make unprompted calls.