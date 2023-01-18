Woodbridge delegate’s bill would block parents from seeing children’s medical records

Potomac Local News reports:

A bill filed by lawmakers representing Prince William and Stafford counties aims to restrict parents; access to medical records.

Delegate Candi Mundon King’s HB2109 will allow judges to deny parents access to medical records if the judge deems the action “would be reasonably likely to cause substantial harm to the minor or another person or deter the minor from seeking care.”

Parents would have the right to appeal the judge’s order and have their request reviewed. The bill has yet to be referred to a committee.

