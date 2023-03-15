Women across Iran are refusing to wear headscarves, in open defiance of the regime

Mar 152023
March 15, 2023 Non-U.S.
Fatma Tanis reports:
You see it as soon as you land at the airport: posters telling women to keep their headscarves on. They’re everywhere in Iran; in malls, restaurants, billboards above main highways, and even rest stops in between cities. The hijab remains the official law in Iran.
But these days, all around the country, many women are going about their business hair uncovered. It’s a vivid reminder of the public uproar and anti-government protests that erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was killed in police custody in September. She was allegedly arrested for improper wear of her headscarf.
Read more at NPR.
h/t, Joe Cadillic