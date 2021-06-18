‘Woke up sweating’: Texas power companies remotely raise temperatures on people using their smart thermostats
Mikael Thalen reports:
Power companies in Texas are remotely raising temperatures inside of some customers’ homes amid the state’s ongoing energy shortage.
Houston resident Brandon English, whose home has an internet-connected smart thermostat installed, was shocked to learn of the practice after his wife and infant daughter “woke up sweating.”
