‘Woke up sweating’: Texas power companies remotely raise temperatures on people using their smart thermostats

Jun 182021
 
 June 18, 2021  Posted by  Featured News, Misc

Mikael Thalen reports:

Power companies in Texas are remotely raising temperatures inside of some customers’ homes amid the state’s ongoing energy shortage.

Houston resident Brandon English, whose home has an internet-connected smart thermostat installed, was shocked to learn of the practice after his wife and infant daughter “woke up sweating.”

Read more on The Daily Dot.

