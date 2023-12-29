With car privacy concerns rising, automakers may be on road to regulation

Suzanne Smalley reports:

This is the third and final part in a series on automobile privacy. Read part 1 and part 2 here.

Faye Francy decided to buy a used car from a dealer a few hours from her house. After writing a check and signing the paperwork, she synced her phone to the infotainment center so she could get step-by-step directions and find her way back.

Francy, who runs the industry-driven vehicle cybersecurity organization Automotive Industry Sharing and Analysis Center, was excited to try out her new car’s navigation feature.

She was very surprised by how things turned out.