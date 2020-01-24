Wisconsin at center of looming federal battle over health records

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, writes:

On one side are regulators hoping to foster easier exchange of health data, some patient advocates and some researchers and healthcare app developers.

On the other side are major health records firms such as Verona-based Epic, the American Medical Association, some healthcare systems, people worried about patient privacy and others concerned about intellectual property theft and cyberattacks.

The faceoff coming to a head in Washington, D.C., is over proposed federal rules, set to be finalized in early February, that would change how medical records are shared by creating an app-based marketplace around patient data.