Wiretap lawsuit accuses Apple of tracking iPhone users who opted out

Jan 102023
January 10, 2023 Breaches, Business, Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Jude Karabus reports:
Apple “unlawfully records and uses consumers’ personal information and activity,” claims a new lawsuit accusing the company of tracking iPhone users’ device data even when they’ve asked for tracking to be switched off.
The would-be class action lawsuit, filed in Pennsylvania, accuses [PDF] Apple of violating Pennsylvania’s Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act, as well as breaching its trade practices and consumer protection law by “representing that its mobile devices enable users to choose settings that would stop defendant from collecting or tracking their private data — a feature they do not have.”
