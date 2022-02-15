Willful wrongdoing by healthcare workers continues to pose problems

Feb 152022
 
 February 15, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Healthcare

Snooping through patient records continues to be a serious problem in the healthcare sector — and it’s not country-specific. Here are two articles that showed up in my news searches this morning.

From the UK:

NHS disciplines more than two staff a day for mishandling medical records, with employees caught snooping on files of friends, family and even celebrities – including Ed Sheeran and Sir Alex Ferguson

And here at home:

Health providers snoop through medical files of potential dates

