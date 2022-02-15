Willful wrongdoing by healthcare workers continues to pose problems

Feb 152022
February 15, 2022 Breaches, Healthcare
Snooping through patient records continues to be a serious problem in the healthcare sector — and it’s not country-specific. Here are two articles that showed up in my news searches this morning.
From the UK:
NHS disciplines more than two staff a day for mishandling medical records, with employees caught snooping on files of friends, family and even celebrities – including Ed Sheeran and Sir Alex Ferguson
And here at home:
Health providers snoop through medical files of potential dates