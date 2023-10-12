Will a Camera in Your Next Car Record Your Every Move?

From the Project for Privacy & Surveillance Accountability:

Congress passed a mandate in 2021 that will require all new cars sold later in this decade to have a built-in drunk driver detection system. This law, well-intentioned as it may be, is fraught with enormous risks to the privacy of any American who drives a car.

The vague goal this mandate sets out is: If your car thinks you’re overserved, your car won’t start. Or perhaps it will pull over and call the police. It is not clear, exactly, how this technology will work. In any event, this law promises to make every car a patrol car, with you inside it.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a long-time defender of civil liberties, is not having it.