Wikimedia Foundation Suit Over Mass Online Surveillance Tossed

Sep 162021
 
 September 16, 2021  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Surveillance

Andrea Vittorio reports:

The nonprofit behind Wikipedia can’t challenge a U.S. national security program for tracking communications online in search of foreign intelligence because the legal tussle risks revealing state secrets, a federal appeals court ruled.

Allowing the lawsuit to continue “would unjustifiably risk the disclosure of privileged information,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

