Wikimedia Foundation Suit Over Mass Online Surveillance Tossed

September 16, 2021 Court, Featured News, Surveillance
Andrea Vittorio reports:
The nonprofit behind Wikipedia can’t challenge a U.S. national security program for tracking communications online in search of foreign intelligence because the legal tussle risks revealing state secrets, a federal appeals court ruled.
Allowing the lawsuit to continue “would unjustifiably risk the disclosure of privileged information,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday.
