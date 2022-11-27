WI: Former student sues Middleton-Cross Plains district for defamation, privacy violation

A former Middleton High School student said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the district defamed him and violated his privacy rights in January by sending a mass text message to parents and other students naming him as someone believed to have brought a gun to the school.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states that the message sent out by Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker violated the 15-year-old boy’s privacy rights and “caused many of its recipients to believe that (the boy) had brought a gun to school and was a dangerous, violent lawbreaker.”
Read more at Madison.com.