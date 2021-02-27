Why would you ever trust Amazon’s Alexa after this?

Chris Matyszczyk writes:

… New research from concerned academics at Germany’s Ruhr-University Bochum, together with equally concerned colleagues from the University of North Carolina — and even a researcher who, during the project, joined Google — may just make Alexa owners wonder about the true meaning of an easy life.

The researchers looked at 90,194 Alexa skills. What they found was a security Emmenthal that would make a mouse wonder whether there was any cheese there at all.

How much would you like to shudder, oh happy Alexa owner?