Why we’re no longer pursuing the Quayside project — and what’s next for Sidewalk Labs

Daniel L. Doctoroff writes:

In October 2017, Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto set out to plan a shared vision for Quayside, a fundamentally more sustainable and affordable community resulting from innovations in technology and urban design. Since the project began, I’ve met thousands of Torontonians from all over the city, excited by the possibility of making urban life better for everyone.

So it is with great personal sadness and disappointment that I share that Sidewalk Labs will no longer pursue the Quayside project.

Read more on Medium.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

