Why the ACLU Flip-Flopped on Vaccine Mandates

Russell Berman reports:

A dozen years ago, a deadly virus was spreading around the world, and authorities in New York issued a mandate that all health-care workers in the state get vaccinated. The American Civil Liberties Union objected. Forced vaccination against the H1N1 flu, the ACLU wrote at the time, “was not warranted.” The organization’s New York chapter said that individuals “have a constitutional right to bodily autonomy,” and that ordering people to choose between a vaccine and losing their job “is coercive, invasive and unjustifiably intrudes upon their fundamental rights.”

So why isn’t it objecting strenuously now to mandated vaccination? And why is it actually defending mandated vaccination?

Read more on The Atlantic.

h/t, Joe Cadillic, who also points us to Cato Liberty: Federal Vaccine Mandates Pose a Constitutional Triple Threat