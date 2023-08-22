Why HHS Regulators Are Heavily Scrutinizing Web Tracker Use

Aug 222023
August 22, 2023 Govt, Healthcare, Laws, Online
Marianne Kolbasuk McGee reports:
The Department of Health and Human Services is heavily scrutinizing potential HIPAA violations involving online tracking tools in healthcare entity websites that impermissibly transmit sensitive protected health information to third parties, said Susan Rhodes of HHS’ Office for Civil Rights.
[…]
In this video interview with Information Security Media Group at ISMG’s Healthcare Security Summit in New York City, Rhodes also discussed:
- Evolving trends in the types of PHI breaches being reported to the agency, including a rise in hacking incidents, which are up 239%, and ransomware attacks, which have climbed nearly 300% over the last five years;
- The status of the agency’s various rule-making activities, including a proposed rule to enhance privacy protections over reproductive health data, for which HHS OCR recently received thousands of public comments;
- Other top regulatory and enforcement priorities.
Access the video interview at HealthcareInfoSecurity.