Why facial recognition thermometers are raising privacy concerns during the pandemic

Nov 292020
 
 November 29, 2020  Posted by  Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.

Libby Cohen reports:

Thermal imaging thermometers are popping up all over the country as a method of trying to mitigate COVID-19, but data and privacy concerns have been raised as some of the devices scan individual’s faces to check their temperature.

[…]

Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) Executive Director Albert Fox Cahn told the Daily Dot that his own landlord in New York implemented telethermographic systems without the consent of tenets.

Read more on Daily Dot.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.