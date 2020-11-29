Why facial recognition thermometers are raising privacy concerns during the pandemic

Nov 292020
November 29, 2020 Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Libby Cohen reports:
Thermal imaging thermometers are popping up all over the country as a method of trying to mitigate COVID-19, but data and privacy concerns have been raised as some of the devices scan individual’s faces to check their temperature.
[…]
Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) Executive Director Albert Fox Cahn told the Daily Dot that his own landlord in New York implemented telethermographic systems without the consent of tenets.
