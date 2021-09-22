Why EFF Flew a Plane Over Apple’s Headquarters and a Disgruntled Researcher Exposed a Vulnerability

Jason Kelley writes:
For the last month, civil liberties and human rights organizations, researchers, and customers have demanded that Apple cancel its plan to install photo-scanning software onto devices. This software poses an enormous danger to privacy and security. Apple has heard the message, and announced that it would delay the system while consulting with various groups about its impact. But in order to trust Apple again, we need the company to commit to canceling this mass surveillance system.
The delay may well be a diversionary tactic. Every September, Apple holds one of its big product announcement events, where Apple executives detail the new devices and features coming out. Apple likely didn’t want concerns about the phone-scanning features to steal the spotlight.
Disclosure: This blogger (Dissent) has been a member of EFF for more than a decade (I’ve lost track of time).
In other news about those unhappy with Apple, Catalin Cimpanu reports:
On the day Apple released iOS 15, a Spanish security researcher disclosed an iPhone lock screen bypass that can be exploited to grant attackers access to a user’s notes.
In an interview with The Record, Jose Rodriguez said he published details about the lock screen bypass after Apple downplayed similar lock screen bypass issues he reported to the company earlier this year.
